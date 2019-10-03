WHEN Gentry Road (west of Calipatria) from Walker Road to Eddins Road
WHERE All day today to Oct. 7
INFO Reason for closure is due to road repairs — sinkhole. Find alternate route. For emergency, contact Department of Public Works County of Imperial at (442) 265-1818.
4th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event
WHEN 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers Memorial Hospital Auditorium, 207 W. Legion Road, Brawley
INFO Event will include presentations, music, and meet and greet with PMH radiology staff, mammogram appointments and giveaways.
E.C. Tuzitos Soccer Academy fundraiser
WHEN 11 a.m. to p.m.
WHERE Chili’s Restaurant, 3303 S. Dogwood Road, El Centro
INFO Fifteen percent of your ticket will be donated to E.C. Tuzitos when you mention the giveback event while ordering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.