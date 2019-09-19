WHEN 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE Olive Garden, 504 E. Danenberg Drive, El Centro
INFO Will discuss health benefits, long-term care and legislation. Guest speakers are Anthem Blue Cross representative and CalPERS senior manager.
Sunny. High 97F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Mainly sunny. High around 95F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.