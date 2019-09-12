WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Donors receive a 9/11 Remembrance T-shirt. By mentioning the code “dodgers” at registration, donors have a chance to win four Dodgers’ tickets to the Sept. 21 game versus Colorado and an autographed Kike Hernandez baseball. Donors also receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org
Free citizenship classes
WHEN From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. very Thursday until Nov. 14
WHERE First United Methodist Church, 312 Eighth St., El Centro
INFO For more information, call (760) 352-2942.
