WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Open to 7th to 12th graders. Join us once a month for crafts or movie day. For more information, contact the library at (760) 768-2170.
Meloland Road closed
WHEN All day Sept. 11 and 12 (overnight closure)
WHERE From Evan Hewes Highway to Worthington Road (east of Imperial)
INFO Reason for closure is due to skin patch repairs. Detour route will be alternate routes. For more information or emergency, contact Department of Public Works, County of Imperial, (442) 265-1818.
Friends of the Library book sale
WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Selected hardbacks two for $1; paperbacks, 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 960-3209.
IV Korean War Veterans Assoc. Chapter 11 monthly meeting
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE 375 S. First St., El Centro
INFO The meeting will discuss updates, changes of benefits medical and other information and events pertinent to veterans.
