WHEN 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE Albright Road, from State Route 115 to Kershaw Road
INFO Closure is for road maintenance. Use alternate route. For more information, contact Imperial County Department of Public Works at (442) 265-1818.
Walker Road closed
WHEN 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE Walker Road, north of Brawley from Brandt Road to Kalin Road
INFO Closure is for road maintenance. Use alternate route. For more information, contact Imperial County Department of Public Works at (442) 265-1818.
