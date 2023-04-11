It's Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Bingo Time
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO All ages
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Mortgage Relief Info
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 3
Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.