It's Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Bingo Time

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO All ages

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Mortgage Relief Info

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Baby Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 3

Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

