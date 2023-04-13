(ICARE) Imperial County Association of Retired Employee Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO The meeting will begin with a potluck lunch. Program, business meeting and drawings will follow.

Library and Community Services Board Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Tax Preparation Assistance by Dreams For Change

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

City of Calexico's 115th Anniversary Celebration

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Rockwood Promenade, Calexico

Chess Club

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For any skill level and all ages.

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

INFO For ages 12 to 18

American Legion Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Adult Support Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

