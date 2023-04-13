(ICARE) Imperial County Association of Retired Employee Meeting
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO The meeting will begin with a potluck lunch. Program, business meeting and drawings will follow.
Library and Community Services Board Meeting
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Tax Preparation Assistance by Dreams For Change
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
City of Calexico's 115th Anniversary Celebration
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Rockwood Promenade, Calexico
Chess Club
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For any skill level and all ages.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18
American Legion Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Adult Support Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
