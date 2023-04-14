Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Preschool Bingo

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

Movie Time

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

APRIL 15

Lap Swim

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

CR&R Cleanup Event

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE CR&R, 599 E. Main St., El Centro

INFO El Centro residents only. Must show proof of

residency; driver’s license and water bill.

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Spring Dive-in Movie Night

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

INFO The featured movie “Sing 2” begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

