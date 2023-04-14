Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Preschool Bingo
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
Movie Time
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
APRIL 15
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
CR&R Cleanup Event
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE CR&R, 599 E. Main St., El Centro
INFO El Centro residents only. Must show proof of
residency; driver’s license and water bill.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Spring Dive-in Movie Night
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO The featured movie “Sing 2” begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
