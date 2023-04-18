Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
It's Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Higher Education Event
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Let's Read Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Please bring potluck dish to share with the group. For ages 18 and older. Book: "Sugar and Salt" by Susan Wiggs.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
LEGO® World Art Exhibit Opening Night
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Avenue, Calexico
INFO Free entrance, light refreshments.
City of El Centro Council Meeting Livestream
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Zoom phone number: (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 813 6282 6844, Passcode: 984991
INFO Also available live on City of El Centro social media.
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
