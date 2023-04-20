Downtown Merchant Meeting

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE Old Post Office Pavilion, 230 S. 5th St., El Centro

INFO Meeting will discuss issues within the downtown El Centro area. For more information, please contact the City of El Centro's Community Development Department at (760) 337-4545.

Career Education Expo 2023

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Learn about services on campus and discover IVC Career Education Pathways. Local agencies will be in attendance to discuss career and employment opportunities. There will be fire, nursing and K-9 demos.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Dedication of Roberto R. Pozos Spencer Library Mural

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College, Spencer Library (1500 building), 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial 

INFO Celebration to honor the mural and IVC alumni Pozos' work of art. The public is invited to attend and parking will be free.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

60 Years of IVC Alumni Art Show

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College, Juanita Salazar Lowe Gallery, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial 

INFO The public is invited to attend and parking will be free.

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

INFO For ages 12 to 18

Holtville Farmer's Market and Street Fair

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE 570 Holt Rd., Holtville

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Pride Flag Support Group

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Virtual

INFO For questions or Zoom link please email southbaysdc@pflag.com.

