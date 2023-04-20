Downtown Merchant Meeting
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE Old Post Office Pavilion, 230 S. 5th St., El Centro
INFO Meeting will discuss issues within the downtown El Centro area. For more information, please contact the City of El Centro's Community Development Department at (760) 337-4545.
Career Education Expo 2023
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Learn about services on campus and discover IVC Career Education Pathways. Local agencies will be in attendance to discuss career and employment opportunities. There will be fire, nursing and K-9 demos.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Dedication of Roberto R. Pozos Spencer Library Mural
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, Spencer Library (1500 building), 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Celebration to honor the mural and IVC alumni Pozos' work of art. The public is invited to attend and parking will be free.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
60 Years of IVC Alumni Art Show
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, Juanita Salazar Lowe Gallery, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO The public is invited to attend and parking will be free.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18
Holtville Farmer's Market and Street Fair
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE 570 Holt Rd., Holtville
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Pride Flag Support Group
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Virtual
INFO For questions or Zoom link please email southbaysdc@pflag.com.
