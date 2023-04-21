Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

KAIROS “Prayer and Share” luncheon

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Maranatha Steakhouse, 612 S. J St., Imperial

INFO Those wanting information or being called to prison ministry are invited. At the meeting we will pray for brothers behind bars and other servants. A free lunch for one newcomer will be provided. For more

information or ministry donations, call/text Jim Shinn at (760) 353-5059.

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Family Literacy Crafts and Playtime

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

East India Gallery with Author Rishi Reddi

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO The event is free and open to the public. The East Indian Gallery is providing a taste of India with hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.