Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
KAIROS “Prayer and Share” luncheon
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Maranatha Steakhouse, 612 S. J St., Imperial
INFO Those wanting information or being called to prison ministry are invited. At the meeting we will pray for brothers behind bars and other servants. A free lunch for one newcomer will be provided. For more
information or ministry donations, call/text Jim Shinn at (760) 353-5059.
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Family Literacy Crafts and Playtime
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
East India Gallery with Author Rishi Reddi
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO The event is free and open to the public. The East Indian Gallery is providing a taste of India with hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments.
