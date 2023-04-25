Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Story Time with a Firefighter
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held at the end of the week.
Bookmark Craft
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE EL Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held at the end of the week.
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Craft Time with Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held at the end of the week.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Library Loteria
WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 3
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.