Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Story Time with a Firefighter

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held at the end of the week.

Bookmark Craft

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE EL Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held at the end of the week.

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Craft Time with Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held at the end of the week.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Library Loteria

WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Transgender/Nonbinary Support Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Baby Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 3

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

