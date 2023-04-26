Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
LifeStream Community
Blood Drive
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Regional Medical Center –
Outpatient Center, 385 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO Donors receive a mini-physical with results posted on donor’s private online portal.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Mr. Trivia
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held
at the end of the week.
The Pagemaster Movie
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Free to the public, no registration required.
Part of National Library Week activities.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Domestic Violence Group for Men (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO All ages
AB 617 North-End Community Workshop
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Council Chambers, 125 N. Park Ave., Calipatria
INFO Attendees will have the opportunity to speak
to air quality and community experts from local and state agencies.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Sensory story time
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.