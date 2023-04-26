Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

LifeStream Community

Blood Drive

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Regional Medical Center –

Outpatient Center, 385 W. Main St., El Centro

INFO Donors receive a mini-physical with results posted on donor’s private online portal.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Mr. Trivia

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held

at the end of the week.

The Pagemaster Movie

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Free to the public, no registration required.

Part of National Library Week activities.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Domestic Violence Group for Men (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO All ages

AB 617 North-End Community Workshop

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Council Chambers, 125 N. Park Ave., Calipatria

INFO Attendees will have the opportunity to speak

to air quality and community experts from local and state agencies.

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Sensory story time

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

