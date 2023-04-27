Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Story Time with a Police Officer
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held at the end of the week.
AB 617 North-End Community Workshop
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Youth Hall, 210 W. 2nd St., Westmorland
INFO Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to air quality and community experts from local and state agencies.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Storytime and DIY Bookmark
WHEN 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
IID Colorado River Issues Public Workshop
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Farm Credit Services, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial
INFO The Imperial Irrigation District will discuss topics such as Law of the River tutorial, current reservoir operating conditions, upcoming challenges and more. The workshop is approximately 90 minutes. Spanish translation will be available.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18
Children's Day Family Night
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 12
Candle Making Class
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older. Learn how to make scented soy candle.
American Legion Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
AB 617 North-End Community Workshop
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Del Rio Community Center, 1501 "I" St., Brawley
INFO Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to air quality and community experts from local and state agencies.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Adult Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.