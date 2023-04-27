Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Story Time with a Police Officer

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Free to the public, no registration required. Part of National Library Week activities. Raffle will be held at the end of the week.

AB 617 North-End Community Workshop

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Youth Hall, 210 W. 2nd St., Westmorland

INFO Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to air quality and community experts from local and state agencies.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Storytime and DIY Bookmark

WHEN 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

IID Colorado River Issues Public Workshop

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Farm Credit Services, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial

INFO The Imperial Irrigation District will discuss topics such as Law of the River tutorial, current reservoir operating conditions, upcoming challenges and more. The workshop is approximately 90 minutes. Spanish translation will be available.

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

INFO For ages 12 to 18

Children's Day Family Night

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 12

Candle Making Class

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older. Learn how to make scented soy candle.

American Legion Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

AB 617 North-End Community Workshop

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Del Rio Community Center, 1501 "I" St., Brawley

INFO Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to air quality and community experts from local and state agencies.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Adult Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

