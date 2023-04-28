Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Preschool Bingo
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Celebrate Arbor Day
WHEN 1:30 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University Imperial Valley Campus, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Help plant a tree! Special guest Dippy Duck.
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
Ste. E, El Centro
Paint Time
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, Aurora Drive to Ross Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Sure Helpline Center is calling on men of the community to join and make a difference by helping women walk away from sexual violence. High heels available upon request. For more information please contact Gabriela Cabrales at Gcabrales.surehelpline@gmail.com or (760) 352-7878.
Salton Sea Military History
WHEN 6:30 p.m. (doors open)
WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Latest presentation in Friday Night Lecture series with historian Sidney Burkes. Admission is free.
