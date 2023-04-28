Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Preschool Bingo

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Celebrate Arbor Day

WHEN 1:30 p.m.

WHERE San Diego State University Imperial Valley Campus, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO Help plant a tree! Special guest Dippy Duck.

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

Ste. E, El Centro

Paint Time

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Bucklin Park, Aurora Drive to Ross Ave.,

El Centro

INFO Sure Helpline Center is calling on men of the community to join and make a difference by helping women walk away from sexual violence. High heels available upon request. For more information please contact Gabriela Cabrales at Gcabrales.surehelpline@gmail.com or (760) 352-7878.

Salton Sea Military History

WHEN 6:30 p.m. (doors open)

WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Latest presentation in Friday Night Lecture series with historian Sidney Burkes. Admission is free.

