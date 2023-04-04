LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Donors receive a free mini-physical with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
It's Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 10:15 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5
Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley
INFO Speaker Karen Sawyers asking that we "Picture This Special" and special feature Holly Widmann with homemade quilts. Call Diane Griffith (760) 791-6450 by Thursday, March 30 for required reservations and/or additional information. Preschool nursery provided.
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Mortgage Relief Info Table
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Spring Planting Activity
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO All ages
Food Permit Workshop
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Center, 707 Dool Ave., Calexico
INFO Workshop is free. Register at (760) 768-2176 or email recreation@calexico.ca.gov.
Vaping Presentation
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For all ages
History of Calexico Book Launch
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico
INFO The Calexico Arts Council presents the launch of "History of Calexico, The Origin" by Yolanda Sànchez Ogàs.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Board of Supervisors Off-site Meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Senior Citizens Club, 1375 Salton Sea Way (S22), Salton City
INFO The off-site meeting will include Lithium Valley Listening Session for members of the public to voice input and comments regarding potential tax revenue.
PrimeLending and CalHFA Seminar
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Food Bank, 486 W. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Topics covered will be down payment options and assistance, closing costs and tips for ensuring smooth home buying process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.