LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Donors receive a free mini-physical with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

It's Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 10:15 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5

Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley

INFO Speaker Karen Sawyers asking that we "Picture This Special" and special feature Holly Widmann with homemade quilts. Call Diane Griffith (760) 791-6450 by Thursday, March 30 for required reservations and/or additional information. Preschool nursery provided.

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Mortgage Relief Info Table

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Spring Planting Activity

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO All ages

Food Permit Workshop

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Center, 707 Dool Ave., Calexico

INFO Workshop is free. Register at (760) 768-2176 or email recreation@calexico.ca.gov.

Vaping Presentation

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For all ages

History of Calexico Book Launch

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico

INFO The Calexico Arts Council presents the launch of "History of Calexico, The Origin" by Yolanda Sànchez Ogàs.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Board of Supervisors Off-site Meeting

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Senior Citizens Club, 1375 Salton Sea Way (S22), Salton City

INFO The off-site meeting will include Lithium Valley Listening Session for members of the public to voice input and comments regarding potential tax revenue.

PrimeLending and CalHFA Seminar

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Food Bank, 486 W. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Topics covered will be down payment options and assistance, closing costs and tips for ensuring smooth home buying process.

