Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

Alzheimer’s Association Free Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, (Aurora and Imperial avenues), El Centro

INFO This free support group is offered for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO All ages

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

IVROP 25th annual Recognition Ceremony

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Casa de Mañana building at IV Expo (Imperial County Fairgrounds), 200 E. 2nd Street, Imperial

INFO Come join the IVROP community and its supporters as they recognize their exceptional students in the various career technical education fields in our local school districts and their ROP programs. This event is free of charge. Students, parents, participants, and community partners are highly encouraged to attend. For more information contact IVROP at (760) 482-2600.

