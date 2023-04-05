Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Alzheimer’s Association Free Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, (Aurora and Imperial avenues), El Centro
INFO This free support group is offered for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO All ages
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
IVROP 25th annual Recognition Ceremony
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Casa de Mañana building at IV Expo (Imperial County Fairgrounds), 200 E. 2nd Street, Imperial
INFO Come join the IVROP community and its supporters as they recognize their exceptional students in the various career technical education fields in our local school districts and their ROP programs. This event is free of charge. Students, parents, participants, and community partners are highly encouraged to attend. For more information contact IVROP at (760) 482-2600.
