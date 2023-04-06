Free Tacos and Tax Prep event
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E Aten Rd., Room 3109, Imperial
INFO Imperial and San Diego residents who make under $73,000 a year qualify for tax preparation at this event with IRS-certified volunteers at no cost. A dozen community-based organizations will be on-hand to provide information about services available to support low-income Californians.
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
S.T.E.A.M.
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older
Deep Roots: African American Histories in Imperial Valley
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Steppling Gallery, 720 Heber Ave., San Diego State University Imperial Valley Campus, Calexico
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
