Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older.
APRIL 8
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
Easter Egg Hunt 2023 (Brawley)
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Pat Williams Park, Brawley
INFO Mini pancake breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. (kids only). Event also features Easter crafts, face painting, Easter basket prizes and more.
Easter Egg Hunt (Calexico)
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE Crummett Park, 840 Dool Ave., Calexico
INFO Free entry. Please bring an Easter basket and lawn basket.
Wanda Layton Memorial Tortoise Race
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE Holt Park (southwest corner), 570 Holt Rd., Holtville
INFO Small cash prizes for first and second place
racers in small/medium and medium/large divisions.
Easter in the Park (Holtville)
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Holt Park, 570 Holt Rd., Holtville
INFO Egg hunt, food vendors, pictures with Easter Bunny, face painting, petting zoo and more. A separate section of the park will be dedicated to those with special needs of any age. For more information please call (760) 356-2923 or email rosie@holtvillechamber.org.
Autism Awareness Fair
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Eager Park, 9th and G Sts., Imperial
