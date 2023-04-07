Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older.

APRIL 8

Lap Swim

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

Easter Egg Hunt 2023 (Brawley)

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Pat Williams Park, Brawley

INFO Mini pancake breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. (kids only). Event also features Easter crafts, face painting, Easter basket prizes and more.

Easter Egg Hunt (Calexico)

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE Crummett Park, 840 Dool Ave., Calexico

INFO Free entry. Please bring an Easter basket and lawn basket.

Wanda Layton Memorial Tortoise Race

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE Holt Park (southwest corner), 570 Holt Rd., Holtville

INFO Small cash prizes for first and second place

racers in small/medium and medium/large divisions.

Easter in the Park (Holtville)

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Holt Park, 570 Holt Rd., Holtville

INFO Egg hunt, food vendors, pictures with Easter Bunny, face painting, petting zoo and more. A separate section of the park will be dedicated to those with special needs of any age. For more information please call (760) 356-2923 or email rosie@holtvillechamber.org.

Autism Awareness Fair

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Eager Park, 9th and G Sts., Imperial

