IVC 2023 Welcome Back Event
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Drop-in any time)
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Learn about programs and services offered to help students. For more information or to register please visit bit.ly/2023WelcomeBackEvent.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Games Palooza
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and up.
Child Support Awareness
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Toddler Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Free Library, 105 S. Lake Ave., Calipatria
INFO Join for a sensory story time. Program is designed for children with autism but all Imperial County families are welcome.
