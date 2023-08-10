Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics (Lazy River)

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet Club

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Summer Splash

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Niland Chamber, 8031 Hwy 111, Niland

INFO Entrance is free. Event will feature waterslides, music, games and more.

Raise a Reader

WHEN 10:15 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 12:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

Pilates

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Music Club

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Reading Club Awards Party

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Party is for those that read during the summer.

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Chess Club

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO All ages.

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO For ages 12 to 18.

Adult Support Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Back 2 School Roller Skating Party

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Lion’s Center Gym, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Children will receive a free lunch box while supplies last.

