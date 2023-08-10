Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics (Lazy River)
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Crochet Club
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Summer Splash
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Niland Chamber, 8031 Hwy 111, Niland
INFO Entrance is free. Event will feature waterslides, music, games and more.
Raise a Reader
WHEN 10:15 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 12:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Pilates
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Music Club
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Reading Club Awards Party
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Party is for those that read during the summer.
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Chess Club
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO All ages.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18.
Adult Support Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Back 2 School Roller Skating Party
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Lion’s Center Gym, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Children will receive a free lunch box while supplies last.
