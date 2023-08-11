AUGUST 11
Cardio Drumming
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO Program designed for children with autism but all Imperial County families are welcome.
Storytime and Craft Time
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
INFO Last day to turn in Summer Reading Program logs.
Back-to-School Splash Bash and Movie Night
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Event to feature pool games, food vendors, a school supply giveaway and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
End of Summer Luau
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Pool, 618 West Barioni Bvd., Imperial
INFO Event to feature food, raffles, music and more. No glass or alcohol permitted.
AUGUST 12
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Holtville Unified Welcome Back Teachers Luncheon
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE IV Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Rd., Holtville
INFO For Holtville Unified School District teachers. To RSVP please call (760) 356-2923 or email rosie@holtvillechamber.org.
Public Swim
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
IVDM Presents: Stargazing
WHEN 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo
INFO Enjoy summer-Stargazing: Perseids Meteor Shower Hosted by Michael Rood. Please bring personal binoculars.
