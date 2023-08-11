AUGUST 11

Cardio Drumming

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO Program designed for children with autism but all Imperial County families are welcome.

Storytime and Craft Time

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

INFO Last day to turn in Summer Reading Program logs.

Back-to-School Splash Bash and Movie Night

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Event to feature pool games, food vendors, a school supply giveaway and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

End of Summer Luau

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Pool, 618 West Barioni Bvd., Imperial

INFO Event to feature food, raffles, music and more. No glass or alcohol permitted.

AUGUST 12

Lap Swim

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Holtville Unified Welcome Back Teachers Luncheon

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE IV Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Rd., Holtville

INFO For Holtville Unified School District teachers. To RSVP please call (760) 356-2923 or email rosie@holtvillechamber.org.

Public Swim

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

IVDM Presents: Stargazing

WHEN 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo

INFO Enjoy summer-Stargazing: Perseids Meteor Shower Hosted by Michael Rood. Please bring personal binoculars.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.