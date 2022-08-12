Child Support Services

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

My Will to Change 12 Step

WHEN 2:00 p.m. (in person or virtual)

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243, ZOOM Meeting ID: 858 3422 8489 Passcode: 286481

Domestic Violence Class for Men

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

Domestic Violence Class for Men

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA

Lap Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA

Lazy River

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA

Cardio D.

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Bingo/Loteria

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.