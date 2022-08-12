Child Support Services
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
My Will to Change 12 Step
WHEN 2:00 p.m. (in person or virtual)
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243, ZOOM Meeting ID: 858 3422 8489 Passcode: 286481
Domestic Violence Class for Men
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Domestic Violence Class for Men
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA
Lap Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA
Lazy River
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA
Cardio D.
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Bingo/Loteria
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
