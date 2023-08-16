Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics (Lazy River)

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE ECRMC Education Center at Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro

Chair Yoga

WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Pilates

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Aqua Therapy

WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 2:00 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 2:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Guitar

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Drug Awareness Presentation

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

INFO Open to all ages. Presentation by the Crime Prevention Unit.

Sprout Storytime

WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Domestic Violence Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Basic Computer Classes for Adults Workshop

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

