Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics (Lazy River)
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE ECRMC Education Center at Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro
Chair Yoga
WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Pilates
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Aqua Therapy
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 2:00 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 2:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Guitar
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Drug Awareness Presentation
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
INFO Open to all ages. Presentation by the Crime Prevention Unit.
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Domestic Violence Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Basic Computer Classes for Adults Workshop
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.