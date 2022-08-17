Alzheimer’s Association Free

Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center at 575 “J” Street, Brawley, CA

INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations.

Story Time Day

WHEN 2:45 to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Raise a Reader Program

WHEN 9:00 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library Branch, Community Center, 375 S. 1st St. El Centro, CA

Kung Fu: Beginner

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Tai Chi

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

Dance Class

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

Lap Swim

WHEN 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Splash Pool

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Swim Lessons

WHEN 4:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Zumba Gold

WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Brain Games

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Guitar

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

