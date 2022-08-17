Alzheimer’s Association Free
Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center at 575 “J” Street, Brawley, CA
INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations.
Story Time Day
WHEN 2:45 to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Raise a Reader Program
WHEN 9:00 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library Branch, Community Center, 375 S. 1st St. El Centro, CA
Kung Fu: Beginner
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Tai Chi
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Dance Class
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Lap Swim
WHEN 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Splash Pool
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Swim Lessons
WHEN 4:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Zumba Gold
WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Brain Games
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Guitar
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
