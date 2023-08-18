Senior Fridays
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 60 and older.
Cardio Drumming
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Activity Packet Pickup
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
INFO Children activity packets available while supplies last.
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Slide Back to School
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Jiggs Johnson Park, 1171 Bloomfield St., Heber
INFO Free waterslides, snacks and refreshments.
August 19
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Program designed for children with autism but all Imperial County families are welcome.
