Senior Fridays

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 60 and older.

Cardio Drumming

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Activity Packet Pickup

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

INFO Children activity packets available while supplies last.

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Slide Back to School

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Jiggs Johnson Park, 1171 Bloomfield St., Heber

INFO Free waterslides, snacks and refreshments.

August 19

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Program designed for children with autism but all Imperial County families are welcome.

