Farm to Summer
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Trans Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
INFO 12 to 17 years old
PFLAG - Virtual
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Online
INFO Call 888-389-0006 for link to meeting
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Splash Pool
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Crochet
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Pilates
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE
Book Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
