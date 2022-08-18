Farm to Summer

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Trans Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

INFO 12 to 17 years old

PFLAG - Virtual

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Online

INFO Call 888-389-0006 for link to meeting

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Splash Pool

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet 

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Pilates

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE

Book Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.