Raise a Reader
WHEN 9:00 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 9:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora and Imperial avenues).
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Special Guest: CBP
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Open to all ages.
Basic Computer Classes for Adults Workshop
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Teen Club
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Join for snacks and fun a activity.
