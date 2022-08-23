Hoops Academy
WHEN 3:30 to 5:30 pm
WHERE New gym of Valley Christian Church on Wall Road just east of the Imperial Movies
INFO 5th and 6th graders or youth ages 10-12. The free basketball program will be on Tuesday throughout the summer and add a tutoring component in the fall program. For more information, call Jose Avalos at 760-234-1220 or Jim Shinn at 760-353-2467.
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE 220 Magnolia Ave.
INFO Ages 13 to 18. $25 fee a year. For more information please call (760) 344-2040 or gcasas@bgiv.org
Brawley Senior Center
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE 575 "J" St.
INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Weekly activities: bingo, Wii sports/crafts, exercise.
Catholic Senior Nutrition Program
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 "J" St.
INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Reservation must be made in advance. For more information please call (760) 353-2748. $2 minimum donation is required. Transportation to and from Senior Center provided by I.V.T. @ (760) 337-1760. Seniors and disabled residents ride for free.
Adult Lap Swim
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St, Brawley, CA
INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.
It’s Story Time
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library Branch, Community Center, 375 S. 1st St. El Centro, CA
Raise a Reader
WHEN 0 to 18 mo. 9 a.m., 18-36 mo. 9:45 a.m., 3 to yrs. 11:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St,. Imperial, CA 92251
Artsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO 5 to 12 years old
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO 6 to 12 years old
Trans Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
INFO Open to all LGBTQIA+
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Splash Pool
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Cardio D.
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Calexico Wellness Visit
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Art with Ana
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
