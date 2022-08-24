Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 104F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 105F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.