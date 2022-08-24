Catholic Senior Nutrition Program

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 “J” St.

INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Reservation must be made in advance. For more information please call (760) 353-2748. $2 minimum donation is required. Transportation to and from Senior Center provided by I.V.T. @ (760) 337-1760. Seniors and disabled residents ride for free.

Kung Fu: Beginner

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Tai Chi

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 6 to 12 years old

Program of Semana Binacional de

Educacion (Spanish Presentation)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 5 to 12 years old

Domestic Violence Class

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Dance Class

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Lap Swim

WHEN 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Small and Splash Pool

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Zumba Gold

WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Brain Games

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Guitar

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

