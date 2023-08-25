Cardio Drumming
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
12 Step Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Family Literacy Crafts and Playtime
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
IV Pride Talent Search
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico
INFO Open to bands, soloists, dancers, magicians, drag queens, musicians, comedians and other performers looking to perform at Imperial Valley Pride on Saturday, October 14.
AUGUST 26
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
3rd Annual Pesky Pests
WHEN 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo
INFO Free community event featuring Deborah G De La Riva, PHD Entomologist.
