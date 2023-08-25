Cardio Drumming

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

12 Step Support

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Family Literacy Crafts and Playtime

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

IV Pride Talent Search

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico

INFO Open to bands, soloists, dancers, magicians, drag queens, musicians, comedians and other performers looking to perform at Imperial Valley Pride on Saturday, October 14.

AUGUST 26

Lap Swim

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Public Swim

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

3rd Annual Pesky Pests

WHEN 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo

INFO Free community event featuring Deborah G De La Riva, PHD Entomologist.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.