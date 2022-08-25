The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley

INFO Ages 13 to 18. $25 fee a year. For more information please call (760) 344-2040 or gcasas@bgiv.org

Brawley Senior Center

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE 575 "J" St. 

INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Weekly activities: bingo, Wii sports/crafts, exercise.

Catholic Senior Nutrition Program

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 "J" St.

INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Reservation must be made in advance. For more information please call (760) 353-2748. $2 minimum donation is required. Transportation to and from Senior Center provided by I.V.T. @ (760) 337-1760. Seniors and disabled residents ride for free.

Adult Lap Swim

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.

Veterans Advisory Council Monthly Meeting

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro

INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to Imperial County Veterans and their dependents. For more information please contact (442) 265-3200.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 6 to 12 years old

Trans Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Adult Support Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Splash Pool

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet 

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Pilates

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Entertainment Thursdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

