Brawley Senior Center

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE 575 “J” St.

INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Weekly activities: bingo, Wii sports/crafts, exercise.

Catholic Senior Nutrition Program

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 “J” St.

INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Reservation must be made in advance. For more information please call (760) 353-2748. $2 minimum donation is required. Transportation to and from Senior Center provided by I.V.T. @ (760) 337-1760. Seniors and disabled residents ride for free.

Adult Lap Swim

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.

Board Game Hour

WHEN 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Child Support Services

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Family Literacy

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, ELF Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

My Will to Change 12 Step

(in person or virtual)

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, ZOOM Meeting ID: 858 3422 8489 Passcode: 286481

Domestic Violence Class for Men

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Domestic Violence Class for Men

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Lap Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Lazy River

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

