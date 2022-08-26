Brawley Senior Center
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE 575 “J” St.
INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Weekly activities: bingo, Wii sports/crafts, exercise.
Catholic Senior Nutrition Program
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 “J” St.
INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Reservation must be made in advance. For more information please call (760) 353-2748. $2 minimum donation is required. Transportation to and from Senior Center provided by I.V.T. @ (760) 337-1760. Seniors and disabled residents ride for free.
Adult Lap Swim
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Child Support Services
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Family Literacy
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, ELF Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
My Will to Change 12 Step
(in person or virtual)
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, ZOOM Meeting ID: 858 3422 8489 Passcode: 286481
Domestic Violence Class for Men
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Lap Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Lazy River
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.