Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Study Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library Online

Teen Makers: Fabric Painting

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Teen Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Kung Fu: Beginner

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Tai Chi

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Storytime

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 3 to 5 years old

Let’s meet... Planting Program

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO All ages

Teen Club

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 13 to 17 years old

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora and Imperial Ave.)

INFO Free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

