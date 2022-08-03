Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Study Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library Online
Teen Makers: Fabric Painting
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Teen Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Kung Fu: Beginner
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Tai Chi
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251
Storytime
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO 3 to 5 years old
Let’s meet... Planting Program
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO All ages
Teen Club
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO 13 to 17 years old
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora and Imperial Ave.)
INFO Free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
