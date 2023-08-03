Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Crochet Club
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Pilates
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
ICOE Early Care and Education Program
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Board Game Time
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
STEAM Lab
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and up.
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Let’s Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up.
