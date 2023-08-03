Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet Club

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Pilates

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

ICOE Early Care and Education Program

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Board Game Time

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

STEAM Lab

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and up.

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Let’s Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up.

