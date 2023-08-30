Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics (Lazy River)

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Therapy

WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Snack and Craft Activity

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Sprout Storytime

WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Domestic Violence Group (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Program designed for children with autism but all Imperial County families are welcome.

