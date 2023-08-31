Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics (Lazy River)
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Snack and Craft Activity
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Child Support Awareness
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18.
