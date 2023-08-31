Today

Sunshine and some clouds. High 107F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 98F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.