Brawley Senior Center
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE 575 "J" St.
INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Weekly activities: bingo, Wii sports/crafts, exercise.
Catholic Senior Nutrition Program
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 "J" St.
INFO Open to seniors 55 and older. Reservation must be made in advance. For more information please call (760) 353-2748. $2 minimum donation is required. Transportation to and from Senior Center provided by I.V.T. @ (760) 337-1760. Seniors and disabled residents ride for free.
Adult Lap Swim
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in the Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.
Story Time Day
WHEN 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center Back to School Open House
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE Calipatria High School Cafeteria, 601 W. Main St., Calipatria
INFO Tables and seating will be provided indoors and no canopies are needed.
Raise a Reader Program
WHEN 9:00 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library Branch, Community Center, 375 S. 1st St. El Centro
Kung Fu: Beginner
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Tai Chi
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO 6 to 12 years old
Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Dance Class
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Lap Swim
WHEN 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Small and Splash Pool
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Zumba Gold
WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Brain Games
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Guitar
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
