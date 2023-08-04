LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers Memorial Hospital, 207 W. Legion Rd., Brawley

Toddler Time

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 3.

Free Public Swim Day

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

ARTsy Fridays

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and up.

Family Friday Night Swim

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville

August 5

CR&R Community Cleanup

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE CR&R, 599 E. Main St., El Centro

INFO Items allowed include furniture, yard waste, large appliances, e-waste and up to 9 tires.

Traditional Craft Day: Pendant Weaving

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo

INFO Free community event. No registration required.

Free Public Swim Days

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville

Raise a Reader

WHEN 2:00 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 2:45 p.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.