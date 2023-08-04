LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers Memorial Hospital, 207 W. Legion Rd., Brawley
Toddler Time
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3.
Free Public Swim Day
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
ARTsy Fridays
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and up.
Family Friday Night Swim
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville
August 5
CR&R Community Cleanup
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE CR&R, 599 E. Main St., El Centro
INFO Items allowed include furniture, yard waste, large appliances, e-waste and up to 9 tires.
Traditional Craft Day: Pendant Weaving
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. No registration required.
Free Public Swim Days
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Gene Layton Memorial Pool, 630 Holt Ave., Holtville
Raise a Reader
WHEN 2:00 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 2:45 p.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
