Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library Online

Farm to Summer

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial, CA 92251

Steam Lab

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 6 to 12 years old

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 18 years and older

Trans Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

INFO 12 to 17 years old

