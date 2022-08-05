Child Support Services Outreach/Information

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St,. Imperial, CA 92251

Paint Time

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 6 to 12 years old

Virtual Storytime

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 3 years and older

Books into Movies “The Joy Luck Club”

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 18 years and older

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA

My Will to Change 12 Step

Recovery

WHEN 2:00 p.m. (in person or via ZOOM)

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA, ZOOM Meeting ID: 858 3422 8489 Passcode: 286481

Domestic Violence Class For Men

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA

Domestic Violence Class For Men

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA

Lap Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA

Lazy River

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA

Cardio D.

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Bingo/Loteria

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Jewelry

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

