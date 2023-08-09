Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

IV Food Bank Food Drive

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College, Parking Lot K, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO All students and local residents are invited.

Aqua Aerobics (Lazy River)

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Zumba Gold

WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Sprout Storytime

WHEN 10:15 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Chair Yoga

WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Jewelry Club

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Aqua Therapy

WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Guitar

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Basic Computer Classes for Adults Workshop

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

Domestic Violence Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Technical Assistance Workshop: Mural Art Grant Program

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE 1275 W. Main St., El Centro

INFO Open to anyone interested in participating in the City of El Centro's Mural Art Program.

