Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
IV Food Bank Food Drive
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, Parking Lot K, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO All students and local residents are invited.
Aqua Aerobics (Lazy River)
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Zumba Gold
WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 10:15 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Chair Yoga
WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Jewelry Club
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Aqua Therapy
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Guitar
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Basic Computer Classes for Adults Workshop
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Domestic Violence Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Technical Assistance Workshop: Mural Art Grant Program
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE 1275 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO Open to anyone interested in participating in the City of El Centro's Mural Art Program.
