It’s Story Time

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library Branch, Community Center, 375 S. 1st St. El Centro, CA

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St,. Imperial, CA 92251

Raise a Reader

WHEN 0 to 18 mo. 9 a.m., 18-36 mo. 9:45 a.m., 3 to yrs. 11:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St,. Imperial, CA 92251

Reading Club Award

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Grades 1st through 6th

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 18 years and older

Trans Support (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243

INFO Open to all LGBTQIA+

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Splash Pool

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Cardio D.

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Art with Ana

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.