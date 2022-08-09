It’s Story Time
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library Branch, Community Center, 375 S. 1st St. El Centro, CA
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St,. Imperial, CA 92251
Raise a Reader
WHEN 0 to 18 mo. 9 a.m., 18-36 mo. 9:45 a.m., 3 to yrs. 11:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St,. Imperial, CA 92251
Reading Club Award
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Grades 1st through 6th
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO 18 years and older
Trans Support (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro, CA 92243
INFO Open to all LGBTQIA+
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Splash Pool
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave, El Centro
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Cardio D.
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Art with Ana
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
