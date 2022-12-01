El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
IVC Learning Pathways – CCC Student to Medical School
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, Rm. 2131, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Counselors will be on site to answer questions on learning and career pathways offered at IVC such as agriculture, arts, business, education, STEM, public safety and more. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Stress Free Finals Week
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, Student Health Center, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Pet therapy, fun and games to help students have a "Stress Free Finals Week."
IID Social Gathering Event for Outgoing Directors
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE William R. Condit Auditorium, 1285 Broadway, El Centro
INFO The IID invites you to their social gathering for outgoing directors James C. Hanks and Norma S. Galindo. Light refreshments and desserts will be served.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
STEAM
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
World Aids Day Walk
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave. E, El Centro
INFO Attendees are encouraged to wear a red ribbon to show support for people living with HIV. Registration link: forms.gle/G29zXE8bd3dJhDw78
Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO The public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Imperial Valley Master Chorale 'A Festival of Christmas' concert
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Christ Community Church, 590 W. Orange Ave., El Centro
INFO Enjoy Christmas music by the Imperial Valley Master Chorale, Imperial Valley String Ensemble, Imperial and Central high school choirs, and special guest soloist Esther Renee Rayo. Tickets can be purchased at the door for attendees 13 years of age and older. Free admission for children Kindergarten-aged to 12 years old.
