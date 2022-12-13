El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
It's Storytime at your Library
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Transgender Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 3
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Santa's Lights and Sirens Neighborhood Tour (Zoom 2)
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE Routes are only within Centro city limits
INFO The City of El Centro has provided a map on their Facebook indicating different zones so the public can find out when Santa will be in their neighborhood or close by. The City of El Centro and El Centro Fire Department announced that if you hear sirens that means Santa is near, come out and wave to Santa.
Oath of Affirmation at regular scheduled meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE 125 N. Park Ave., Council Chambers, Calipatria
INFO The Oath of Affirmation will be sworn to the new council members Fred R. Beltran and Michael Luellen II and Incumbent Javier Amezcua.
Brawley's Santa Tour 2022
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE South east quadrant South of Main between 8th St. to Best Rd. (This does not include the Smyth or Tres Palmas Village Mobile Home Parks.)
INFO The City of Brawley provided maps on their Facebook and Instagram for the public to track Santa's location each day throughout the city.
