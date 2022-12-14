El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Free Compost Pail Pickup for El Centro residents
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Free food waste pails to compost kitchen scraps. For El Centro residents only.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Teen Times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 and older
Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Story Time Day
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Paint Your Own Christmas Mug
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Teen Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 6 to 13. Registration is limited. Please register at cityofimperial.recdesk.com.
Kung Fu Beginner
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHEN Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Family Treasure Night
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Santa’s Lights and Sirens
Neighborhood Tour (Zone 3)
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE Routes are only within El Centro city limits
INFO The City of El Centro has provided a map on their Facebook indicating different zones so the public can find out when Santa will be in their neighborhood or close by. The City of El Centro and El Centro Fire Department announced that if you hear sirens that means Santa is near, come out and wave to Santa.
Brawley’s Santa Tour 2022
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE South quadrant South of Malan St. (In order: Smyth Mobile Home Park, Tres Palmas Village, Latigo Ranch Subdivision, Victoria and Malan Park, Tangerine Gardens and residential area adjacent to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.)
INFO The City of Brawley provided maps on their Facebook and Instagram for the public to track Santa’s location each day throughout the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.