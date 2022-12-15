El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Hygge Library Program
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
INFO Come and experience the Danish way of staying warm this winter and enjoy hot cocoa, puzzles and cozy atmosphere. Register at cityofimperial.recdesk.com.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Youth Substance Abuse Meeting
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
2022 Council Reorganization
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro City Council Chambers/Courtyard, 1275 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO Recognition of outgoing Mayor Tomás Oliva, welcoming incoming Councilmember Sonia Carter and incoming Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh. Hosted reception will be held immediately following the ceremony.
Family Treasure Night - How the Grinch Stole Christmas
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Stories, crafts, games, refreshments, and music.
American Legion Auxiliary Post 138 Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Christmas Tree Picture Day
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Enjoy a story, take a picture, and take a craft to go. First 150 children (ages 0-12) will receive a gift.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Santa's Lights and Sirens Neighborhood Tour (Zone 4)
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE Routes are only within El Centro city limits
INFO The City of El Centro has provided a map on their Facebook indicating different zones so the public can find out when Santa will be in their neighborhood or close by. The City of El Centro and El Centro Fire Department announced that if you hear sirens that means Santa is near, come out and wave to Santa.
Christmas in the Park
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE 570 Holt Rd., Holt Park, Holtville
INFO Holiday music performance by Holtville Middle and High school bands and chorus, pictures with Santa, food and craft vendors. Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. There will be a designated line for those with special needs. For more information or to apply to be a vendor, contact the Holtville Chamber of Commerce at (760) 356-2923 or email at rosie@holtvillechamber.org.
Brawley's Santa Tour 2022
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE South west quadrant (south of Main St. between Las Flores and 8th St.)
INFO The City of Brawley provided maps on their Facebook and Instagram for the public to track Santa's location each day throughout the city.
Pride Flag Meeting – Virtual
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Online
INFO Call (888) 398-0006.
