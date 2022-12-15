El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Hygge Library Program

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

INFO Come and experience the Danish way of staying warm this winter and enjoy hot cocoa, puzzles and cozy atmosphere. Register at cityofimperial.recdesk.com.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Youth Substance Abuse Meeting

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

2022 Council Reorganization

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro City Council Chambers/Courtyard, 1275 W. Main St., El Centro

INFO Recognition of outgoing Mayor Tomás Oliva, welcoming incoming Councilmember Sonia Carter and incoming Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh. Hosted reception will be held immediately following the ceremony.

Family Treasure Night - How the Grinch Stole Christmas

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Stories, crafts, games, refreshments, and music.

American Legion Auxiliary Post 138 Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Christmas Tree Picture Day

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Enjoy a story, take a picture, and take a craft to go. First 150 children (ages 0-12) will receive a gift.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Santa's Lights and Sirens Neighborhood Tour (Zone 4)

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

WHERE Routes are only within El Centro city limits

INFO The City of El Centro has provided a map on their Facebook indicating different zones so the public can find out when Santa will be in their neighborhood or close by. The City of El Centro and El Centro Fire Department announced that if you hear sirens that means Santa is near, come out and wave to Santa.

Christmas in the Park

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE 570 Holt Rd., Holt Park, Holtville

INFO Holiday music performance by Holtville Middle and High school bands and chorus, pictures with Santa, food and craft vendors. Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. There will be a designated line for those with special needs. For more information or to apply to be a vendor, contact the Holtville Chamber of Commerce at (760) 356-2923 or email at rosie@holtvillechamber.org.

Brawley's Santa Tour 2022 

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE South west quadrant (south of Main St. between Las Flores and 8th St.)

INFO The City of Brawley provided maps on their Facebook and Instagram for the public to track Santa's location each day throughout the city.

Pride Flag Meeting – Virtual

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Online

INFO Call (888) 398-0006.

