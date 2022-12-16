Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
My Will to Change Recovery
Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Family Literacy Program: Movie and Crafts
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO Featured movie is Elf. New family’s can register at cityofimperial.recdesk.com. Registration only needed once to participate in programming all year.
Christmas at the Library
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
INFO Show your Christmas spirit with holiday themed crafts, hot chocolate, cookies and prizes.
Let’s Read Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Santa’s Lights and Sirens
Neighborhood Tour (Zone 5)
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE Routes are only within El Centro city limits
INFO The City of El Centro has provided a map on their Facebook indicating different zones so the public can find out when Santa will be in their neighborhood or close by. The City of El Centro and El Centro Fire Department announced that if you hear sirens that means Santa is near, come out and wave to Santa.
Brawley’s Santa Tour 2022
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE North west quadrant (north of Main St. between Las Flores and 8th St.)
INFO The City of Brawley provided maps on their Facebook and Instagram for the public to track Santa’s location each day throughout the city.
Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz
Concert
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Southwest High School Jimmie Cannon Theater, 2001 Ocotillo Dr., El Centro
INFO Please join for music filled evening of Jazz and holiday favorites. Admission is free with 2 food items for the I.V. Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.