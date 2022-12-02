December 2
IID Swearing-in Ceremony
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE William R. Condit Auditorium, 1285 Broadway, El Centro
INFO The IID invites you to the swearing-in ceremony for newly elected board members. Light refreshments and desserts will be served.
Christmas Tree Lighting &
Street Fair
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Main St. and 11th St., El Centro
INFO Hosted by Mayor Tomás Oliva, music, entertainment, cookie decorating and free photos with Santa Claus.
December 3
From Your Garden to the
Community
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Colectivo, 221 N. Imperial Ave., Imperial
INFO Call (442) 283-5116 to reserve a spot. No fee. Open to swap plants and garden accessories. No store bought plants please.
Let’s Paint Together
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Rockwood and 2nd St., Calexico
INFO Calexico City Arts Council invites friends and families to participate in the production of winning
Asphalt Art Project.
El Centro Christmas Festival
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park
INFO Enjoy food trucks, local vendors, shopping,
photos with Santa and more!
El Centro Christmas Parade
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Start point at 12th and Main streets, turns south on 8th and Main streets, continues south down 8th Street ending on Aurora Drive in El Centro.
Pioneers’ Museum Holiday Tour Around the World
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 East Aten Rd., Imperial (across from IVC).
INFO Tickets are available at the door or presale at
museum gift shop.
