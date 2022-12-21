El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Raise a Reader

WHEN 9:00 a.m. Shake Rattle and Read, 9:45 a.m. Tales for Tots, 11:00 a.m. Preschool Power

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Alzheimer’s Association Free

Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center at 575 J Street, Brawley

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations.

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Rm., 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Story Time Day

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Kung Fu Beginner

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Live Nativity and Night of Carols

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Christ Community Church, 590 W. Orange Ave., El Centro

INFO Live Nativity and Night of Carols. Nativity drive-by will be on the corner of 6th and Orange avenues beginning at 5:30 p.m. Night of Carols will take place in the courtyard concluding with candy canes, cocoa, coffee and cookies.

