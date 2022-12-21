El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Raise a Reader
WHEN 9:00 a.m. Shake Rattle and Read, 9:45 a.m. Tales for Tots, 11:00 a.m. Preschool Power
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Alzheimer’s Association Free
Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center at 575 J Street, Brawley
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Rm., 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Story Time Day
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Kung Fu Beginner
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Live Nativity and Night of Carols
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Christ Community Church, 590 W. Orange Ave., El Centro
INFO Live Nativity and Night of Carols. Nativity drive-by will be on the corner of 6th and Orange avenues beginning at 5:30 p.m. Night of Carols will take place in the courtyard concluding with candy canes, cocoa, coffee and cookies.
